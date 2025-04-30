Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, who charges more for shows in Australia? THIS actress enjoys most popularity there

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood superstar on screen. He also brings in a huge crowd at international concerts. According to Australian event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa, Shah Rukh charges more than Salman Khan for performing at live events in Australia.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the organizers shared that SRK has a massive female fan following in Australia. When asked who charges more for a show between Salman and Shah Rukh, they said it was the latter. “The moment he spreads his arms, half the country’s population will just fall over,” they added.



They also discussed the popularity of other male stars. Between Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, the former takes home a bigger cheque.

The organizers were then asked which Indian actress is the most popular in Australia. They named Kareena Kapoor. “People are crazy about her,” they said. When asked if she is more loved than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, or Alia Bhatt, they replied, “Of course, she does. She is a senior actress.”



They explained that fans who attend such shows are usually people who have been living in Australia for a long time. These are people who can afford to spend on concert tickets and meet-and-greet passes. “People who can spend on concerts and meet and greets are not the young students. People who have been there for a while and are settled, they can spend, so those stars who have been around for long, they have a bigger fan base,” they said.



The organizers added that stars like Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta also receive a lot of love when they visit. But Kareena, they said, stands out. They even called her “the queen” when compared to other actresses.



Salman Khan has been touring with his ‘Da-Bangg Tour’ for many years. Other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan also perform at international events to connect with overseas fans. But according to these organizers, when it comes to fan craze and event fees, Shah Rukh Khan remains ahead of the rest.

