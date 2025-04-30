Thunderbolts Review: Florence Pugh Starrer Doesn't Try Hard to Be An Avengers Film, Fortunately That's What MCU Needs

Name: Thunderbolts*

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman

Writer: Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot:

The New Avengers? Even the mention of that would irk the severely troubled Marvel fandom. However, Thunderbolts* takes it upon itself to mention the A-word, and make it funny, with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and David Harbour, forming a union of badly put together, fearful, and almost militants-like guardians of earth.

Marvel Studios had a lot to prove this time around, with no one except Bucky Barnes to add the nostalgia factor in the mix, there was no saving grace. With back-to-back-to-back (we could go on) arguable failures, the superheroes weren't doing the trick for them.

In comes the anti-superheroes, accompanied by their rusty skills, no coordination, and an inferiority complex that could rival that of Loki (just kidding Tom, don't find us). They save the day, turn it brighter-literally-and show hope for the upcoming phase of the MCU.

Watch Thunderbolts* trailer:

What works for Thunderbolts*?

As we said earlier, Thunderbolts* is no Avengers, and luckily, that's been the best decision by Kevin Feige and the team for the future of the universe. MCU is known to glorify the underdog, and it manages to do that once again, in a fairly palatable way.

Not just Sentry / Void, but all of the Thunderbolts* team members are these socially rejected threats to civilization. They suddenly learn that doing the dirty tasks for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is not what their lives should look like. In turn, follow a series of events that make for a run, causing wild reactions from the viewers.

What doesn't work for Thunderbolts*?

While the cinematography goes hard, the sound takes time to catch its breath. The other thing that took its time to grow on us was Bob's character. While adhering to the difficulty of his relationship with his mind and the 'void' that he carries within, the film manages to make him not enough to be loved, at least not yet.

Lastly, the end of the film is almost lackluster, and while the flash of cameras adds a surprise element, the lack of reactions is very anti-climactic.

Final Review for Thunderbolts*

We do have more good to say, including the acting from Florence Pugh, whose wire stunts look very well done, and the slapstick comedy moments with her father turn an otherwise plain road into a rollercoaster one.

Acting wise, it's Sebastian Stan who probably feels awkward as the new 'leader' of the team, and manages to show it on screen, a trait we didn't expect from the Avengers-experienced alum.

Thunderbolts* also sets the perfect premise for the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps film, giving way to a showdown that will surely bring more eyeballs to the theater. A win for Marvel, this film will hopefully help the studio get back on track.

