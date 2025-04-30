Housefull 5 is ‘crazy comedy,’ claims Sanjay Dutt and reveals what Baaghi 4 has in store for fans: ‘I think I’m lucky…’

Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of his horror comedy The Bhootnii. He has been promoting the film over the past few weeks. Amid the events, the actor opened up about his upcoming movies. He called Housefull 5 a ‘crazy comedy’ and also revealed what Baaghi 4 has in store for the fans. Sanjay added that he felt ‘lucky’ to be a part of the films.

On April 29, 2025, Sanjay Dutt attended the launch event of the song Aaye Re Baba from The Bhootnii in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his fellow cast members. During the event, the actor shared that he had never done a horror comedy before and revealed that he enjoyed the experience a lot. He also hoped that the film turns out to be a success and receives love from the audience so that they could announce a sequel soon.

Regarding his upcoming movies, Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, Sanju Baba said, “I am doing Housefull, that’s another crazy comedy and Baaghi is an action emotion kind of a film. So I think I’m lucky to have these kinds of genres to work in.”

Housefull 5 is the next installment in the popular Housefull franchise. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, the cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and more. It is reportedly a murder mystery set on a cruise. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial is slated to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025. The teaser is expected to drop very soon.

Meanwhile Baaghi 4 features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Directed by A Harsha, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

Coming to the newly released song Aaye Re Baba from The Bhootnii, it is a peppy track showcasing Sanjay Dutt’s character as the savior. The track is sung by Mika Singh and the rap is by Akshay The One. ICONYK & UpsideDown have composed the music while the lyrics are penned by Akshay The One. The Bhootnii releases tomorrow, May 1.

