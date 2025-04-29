Seema Khan's reaction to son Nirvaan's endearing throwback pic with her and dad Sohail Khan is every mom ever

Nirvaan Khan, son of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, just melted hearts with a throwback photo he shared on social media. The picture is all things warm and nostalgic. It is possibly from October 13, 2001, as Nirvaan mentioned that date in the caption.

In the picture, Sohail Khan is holding baby Nirvaan while Seema looks on lovingly. The moment captures the young family during their early days together. Sohail is seen cradling his son, and Seema, standing beside him, has the softest smile. It's a rare glimpse into their personal lives from over two decades ago. Seema Sajdeh took to Instagram and commented "Mine" on her son's post, which shows her love for her son.

Advertisement

Fans and followers were quick to shower love on the picture. Many found it emotional, especially considering the couple’s journey. Sohail and Seema were married for 24 years before they ended their marriage in 2022. They married in 1998 and welcomed Nirvaan in 2000. Their second son, Yohan, was born in 2011.

The throwback photo comes when Seema Sajdeh has been opening up about her life post-divorce. In a recent chat with Janice Sequeira, Seema spoke about her singlehood and what it’s like to date again.

She admitted that the idea of dating after divorce was scary. “It was the worst part,” Seema said. “People would tell me to have fun, go out, and talk to someone. But I’ve watched too much Law & Order: SVU. I kept thinking—what if he’s a serial killer?”

The entrepreneur also revealed that she’s quite old-school when it comes to dating. She said she didn’t even understand modern dating terms like “situationship.” She recalled a hilarious moment when she signed up for a dating app.

Advertisement

“I went on a dating app once, after a night of drinking with friends. I registered as per their suggestion. But I accidentally selected ‘female’ as my partner’s gender. I thought they were asking for my gender!”

Despite the challenges, the fashion designer has moved on. She is currently seeing someone, though she hasn’t revealed much about the relationship.

Before marrying Sohail, Seema was engaged to businessman Vikram Ahuja. However, that engagement ended before she married Sohail. The two had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah.

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Seema Sajdeh reveals going on dates is 'worst' after divorce from Sohail Khan; 'What if he…'