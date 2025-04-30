Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra had ‘mad wedding,' reveals Sabyasachi; time she gave him to make her dress will shock you

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony in Italy. No official pictures from their big day had been made public. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently opened up about the wedding, calling it ‘mad.’ He also revealed how much time the actress gave him to put together an outfit, and it will shock you.

In a recent conversation with Fashionably Pernia, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was asked which Bollywood bride he had fun working with. In response, he shared that it was Rani Mukerji. He mentioned that the photos were never released. Recalling the chaos, he said, “But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding that was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me.”

Sabyasachi recalled his meeting with Rani at lunch when she told him that she was getting married. The designer remembered asking her how much time he had to make her outfit. “She said, ‘One week.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ll put something together’,” Sabyasachi shared. He further mentioned that the bride was quite ‘chilled out.’

The designer said that he believed it was fun when people enjoyed their own wedding. He stated that it added to the fun of the process of designing for them.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s wedding took place on April 21, 2014. Their daughter Adira was born in 2015.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2023 movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. She received a lot of acclaim for her performance. The actress is now gearing up for Mardaani 3. She is set to reprise her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The first look of Rani’s character has been revealed. It showed her in an intense scene pointing a gun at someone.

Mardaani 3 is slated to arrive in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The release date announcement read, “The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.” The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

