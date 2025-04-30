Kim Sae Ron’s family lawyer reported for damaging Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation with grooming-related claims; know more

The legal conflict surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron continues to grow more complex, with the family’s attorney now facing scrutiny of his own. On April 29, it was reported that Attorney Boo Ji Seok, who has been representing Kim Sae Ron’s family through Law Firm Buyou, was the subject of a whistleblower complaint filed with Korea’s Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The complaint was submitted by an individual identified only as Mr. A, who accused Attorney Boo of engaging in unethical and potentially illegal conduct while handling the family's ongoing legal battle. According to the allegations, Boo is not only acting beyond the standard boundaries of a legal representative but may have played an active role in the distribution of sensitive and potentially illicit materials. These materials have been central to the current controversy involving Kim Sae Ron's alleged past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Mr. A's complaint reportedly contends that Attorney Boo either deliberately encouraged the dissemination of private images under the pretext of legal action or directly took part in releasing them, despite their questionable legality. This accusation ties into an earlier criminal complaint filed by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, which targeted Kim Sae Ron’s family, a YouTuber, and a woman claiming to be Sae Ron’s aunt. The charges include alleged violations of laws concerning the illegal distribution of camera footage under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

What further complicates the matter is Attorney Boo’s high-profile role in amplifying the family’s claims through media statements, press briefings, and public appearances. Mr. A claimed that Boo’s involvement went far beyond that of a typical defense lawyer. “As the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron’s family, Attorney Boo did more than provide legal advice,” the complaint reportedly read. “He actively disseminated the family’s claims and used his status as a lawyer to present false information as if it were verified fact. This abuse of legal authority warrants serious criticism.”

Mr. A further emphasized that Attorney Boo’s statements during press conferences included inflammatory and unverified allegations, such as accusations of “grooming-related s*xual abuse.” According to the complainant, these statements inflicted severe damage to Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation, both domestically and internationally, while also leading to substantial professional consequences, including potential project cancellations, loss of brand endorsements, and public backlash.

The controversy began when Kim Sae Ron’s family publicly claimed that the actress had been romantically involved with Kim Soo Hyun during her teenage years. The family backed their allegations with what they claimed were past private messages and photos between the two, suggesting that their relationship may have started when she was still a minor. During a widely covered press conference, Attorney Boo claimed that Kim Sae Ron had described Kim Soo Hyun as her “first love” and had written in a letter that their relationship lasted five to six years, beginning when she was 17.

Now, with Attorney Boo himself under investigation by Korea’s Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the narrative appears to be shifting once again. The latest development adds a new layer of tension to a dispute already riddled with legal complexities, emotional distress, and ethical questions.

