Kull: Meet 'The Raisingghs' played by Nimrat Kaur, Amol Prashar, Ridhi Dogra and more in upcoming royal drama series

Nimrat Kaur, Amol Prashar, and Ridhi Dogra will soon entertain fans with their upcoming royal drama series, Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs. As the release date of the show is inching closer, makers are intensifying excitement among fans with their promotional assets. Now, days after dropping the trailer, a series of posters are shared to introduce the audience to the star cast of the show.

On April 29, the official Instagram handle of JioHotstar made a collaborative post with the rest of the team of Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs. The first slide showed the show's lead stars, Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Prashar. "Meet the Raisingghs," the text beneath the photo frame read.

It was followed by the image of the actor who will be seen playing the role of Maharaja Chandrapratap Raisinggh. Nimrat Kaur will play Rani Indrani Raisinggh, Ridhi Dogra will add the charm as Rajkumari Kavya Raisinggh, and Amol Prashar's character is Kunwar Abhimanyu Raisinggh. Each slide featured the actors in their respective characters and stills from the show that exuded royalty.

"Don't be deceived by the Raisingghs! They aren't what they seem! Hotstar Specials Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs, streaming from May 2, only on #JioHotstar," the post was captioned.

Several internet users dropped their reactions in the comments section as they expressed excitement about watching the show. A user wrote, "Super excited to watch this web series." Another user joked, "Amol Bhai, katayi bigde huye Rajkumar lag rhe ho." Several internet users also dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

The trailer of Kull was dropped just a couple of days back, which introduced the plot of the show. It follows the story of a dysfunctional royal lineage in Bilkaner, where the patriarch Chandrapratap's murder leads to fear, deception, and the revival of long-buried secrets.

Directed by Sahir Raza, apart from the above-mentioned names, it also features Gaurav Arora, Suhaas Ahuja, Ankit Siwach, and Arslan Goni, among others, in the key roles. It is set to stream on JioHotstar later this week on May 2, 2025.

