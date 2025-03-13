Govinda says slapping case that went for 9 years was 'lucky' for him, recalls doing sting operation; 'The guy asked me Rs 3-4 crores...'

Bollywood veteran Govinda is known for giving some commendable performances in movies that continue to remain iconic. While his characters created an indelible mark in the minds of his fans, some of his controversies also remain fresh in everyone’s memory. One of them is when the actor slapped a person for allegedly misbehaving with him. In an interview, the Hero No. 1 star called the case ‘lucky’ and claimed that the man asked Rs 3-4 crores from him. Read on for more details!

During a chat with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, Govinda spoke about his controversial case that made headlines, back in the day. The actor stated that his slapping case, which went on for nine years, was “lucky” for him. Shedding light on the case, the Partner actor divulged that somebody was misbehaving with a woman on the set, following which he got furious and slapped the person.

Soon the incident, the person filed a case, asking for an unconditional apology from the actor. After the case went on for nine years, one of his friends told him to do a sting operation on the accused and record whatever he was saying. The senior Bollywood actor went on to claim that the man named Santosh called himself a ‘Rakshas (Devil)’ and referred to the Raja Babu actor as ‘Ishwar (God)’. He further added, “The guy asked me for 3-4 crores to take back the case. I recorded that conversation and sent it to court.”

Govinda further revealed that at that time, many women told him not to do anything wrong with the man any further and asked him to be respectful. “I saw that nobody supported me. Those who have been standing because of me were after me, trying to pull me down,” the Coolie No.1 star exclaimed.

After years of fighting in the court, the high-profile case was closed in 2017 after Govinda issued a written apology to the fan. Reports suggest that at that time, the man stated that he doesn’t seek any monetary compensation from the Bollywood actor.

