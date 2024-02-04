VD 18: Varun Dhawan to make ‘big reveal’ about next with Atlee on February 5; Wamiqa Gabbi-Keerthy Suresh add anticipation

Varun Dhawan has been stirring the internet for his next with Atlee for, tentatively titled, VD 18. The film will mark his first-ever collaboration with the Jawan director. The film is headlined by Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside VD. It was only last month that the makers had piqued the audience’s interest after releasing a video from Mahurat Pooja of the film. Now, yet again, the Bawaal actor enticed fans by hinting at a ‘big reveal’ which will be dropped tomorrow.

Varun Dhawan teases fans with hint at VD 18's 'big reveal'

Today, on February 4, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster that mentions the tentative title of his upcoming collaboration with Atlee, VD 18. “Big Reveal tomorrow at 2 pm,” reads the text on the post along with the mention of producers involved with the action-entertainer which are Apple Studios, Jio Studios, and Cine 1 Studios.

In addition to this, the leading ladies Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh also shared similar posts on their Instagram stories.

Well, after a long wait, it is confirmed that the makers are all set to reveal the title of the most-anticipated film. Nearly a minute-long video offers a glimpse into the world of hard-core action with a strong background score. The film promises to feature Varun in a massy avatar.

While fans look forward to the video, have a look at the post shared by the team:

Just a few days back, a report published in Bollywood Hungama claimed that the action entertainer led by Varun Dhawan will be titled Baby John. It also stated that the makers of the film received the censor certificate for the teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and after that, the word spread about the film's unique title.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about the film. Not revealing many details about it, the actor said, "I genuinely can't reveal much, but it's very exciting." He also praised Atlee for putting an exciting conviction in his films.

He further added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And I'm just going to give it my all."

About VD 18

To tell you a little about it, VD 18 is helmed by A. Kaleeswaran and backed by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Hands down, the film has ignited significant excitement among fans. It will be presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios.

