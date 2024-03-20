15 famous Gulzar shayaris that echo emotions and life’s essence

Gulzar, a luminary in the realm of Indian literature and cinema, stands as an epitome of artistic brilliance, transcending boundaries through his mastery of words to convey emotions. Renowned for his evocative poetry, often imbued with profound insights into human nature, Gulzar's shayaris resonate deeply with audiences across generations. His verses, encapsulating the myriad hues of life, have become timeless classics, etching their way into the collective consciousness of the nation.

Beyond his prowess as a poet, Gulzar's multifaceted talent encompasses filmmaking, screenwriting, and lyricism, earning him accolades and adoration alike. In every syllable of Gulzar's shayari, lies a world of emotion waiting to be explored, making him an indelible icon of creativity and expression. Some of the heart-touching Gulzar Shayaris are mentioned below here!

15 famous Gulzar Shayaris that remained timeless classics

1. Kabhi To Chaunk Ke Dekhe Koi Hamari Taraf, Kisi Ki Ankhon Mein Humko Bhi Koi Intezaar Dikhe

Meaning - This is one of the best Gulzar Shayari that conveys the sentiment of hope and longing. It suggests a desire for reciprocity and recognition of one's presence and worth.

2. Tere Jaane Se To Kuchh Badala Nahi, Raat Bhi Aayi Chand Bhi Tha, Magar Neend Nahi

Meaning - This is one of Gulzar’s sad Shayari that reflects on the enduring impact of someone's absence

3. Achchi Kitabe Aur Achche Log Turnt Samajh Me Nahi Aate, Unhe Padhana Hota Hain

Meaning - Good books and good people are not immediately comprehended; They need to be read (or understood)

4. Shayar Bananaa Bahuta Aasaan Hain, Bas Ek Adhuri Mohabbat Ki Mukammal Degree Chahiye

Meaning- Becoming a poet is very easy; All one needs is a complete degree in unrequited love

5. Ye Ishq Mohabbat Ki Riwayat Bhi Ajeeb Hai. Paya Nahin Hai Jisko Use Khona Bhi Nahin Chahte

Meaning- This tradition of love is strange, One who hasn't found it doesn't want to lose it either.

6. Waqt Rahata Nahi Kahi Tik Ke, Aadat Is Ki Adami Si Hain..

Meaning - Time doesn't stay anywhere for long, Its habit is like that of a restless person

7. Lagta hai Zindagi Kucch Khafa Hai, Chaliye Chhodiye, Kaunsi Pehli Dafa Hai

Meaning- It seems life is somewhat upset, Let's leave it, it's not the first time.

8. Dil Agar Hain To Dard Bhi Hoga, Isaka Shayad Koi Hal Nahi Hoga

Meaning - If there is a heart, there will be pain, Perhaps there is no solution to it.

9. Royi Hain Kisi Chhat Pe, Akeli Hi Me Ghutkat, Utari Jo Labon Par To Wo Namkin Thi Barish

Meaning - She cried alone on some rooftop, When the tears fell upon her lips, they tasted like salty rain.

10. Khushboo ki tarah faila hai uska intezaar, Jaise har phool ki khamoshi mein ho gayi hai uski baat

Meaning - Her anticipation has spread like fragrance, As if her words have become silent in every flower's silence.

11. Rahon mein uski talash mein kitna kuch kho baithe hain hum, Uski muskaan ke aage saari khoj kam ho jaati hai

Meaning - In the search for her on the paths, we have lost so much, In front of her smile, all searches seem insignificant.

12. Dil ki baatein chhupaakar rakhho, wo jaane kahan chhupa leti hai, Jab kabhi unke dil ke paas ho, toh wo dil se baatein karte hain

Meaning - Keep your heart's feelings hidden, she knows where to hide them, When she is close to your heart, she speaks from her heart.

13. Jab tak rahe talabgaar, duniya ki kami nahi hoti, Raaton ko badal deta hai, jadoo woh apni nazar se

Meaning - As long as there is an enthusiast, the world doesn't lack, At night, it changes, it's magic through its gaze.

14. Kuch alfaz is kadar qareeb aa jaate hain, Dil ki har baat zubaan pe aa jaate hain

Meaning - Some words come so close, Every feeling of the heart comes to the lips.

15. Aankhon mein nagama, dil mein umang hai, Mausam-e-bahaar mein dilkashi ki lau jali hai

Meaning - In the eyes, there is melody, in the heart, there is excitement, In the season of spring, the flame of beauty has ignited.

In conclusion, Gulzar stands as a timeless classic poet whose words continue to resonate with audiences across generations. Gulzar’s love Shayaris, imbued with depth and emotion transcends the boundaries of time and space. They serve as more than just poetic verses; they are companions in moments of joy, solace in times of sorrow, and mirrors reflecting the myriad shades of human emotions.

From the streets to the silver screen, Gulzar's Shayaris find resonance in everyday conversations, seamlessly weaving into the fabric of our lives.