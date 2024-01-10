Hema Malini recalls working with Gulzar; admits it was 'little difficult' to adjust for THIS reason

Hema Malini attended the launch of Gulzar's authorized biography in Mumbai. During the event, the actor reminisced about her experiences working with the veteran filmmaker-lyricist over the years. Hema shared an anecdote from the production of their 1975 film Khushboo when Gulzar chose her for a role that didn't require a glamorous appearance.

Hema Malini recalls working with Gulzar in the film Khushboo

Today, on January 10, veteran actress Hema Malini who was one of the many guests at the launch of Gulzar's authorized biography, as per a report by Indian Express, opened up on working with Gulzar in the film Khushboo. She shared that Gulzar selected her for a role that didn't need a glamorous look and said, “I wanted to do something different at that time.” She recalled that back then, heroines were recognized for their hairstyles and bold makeup. However, Gulzar didn't want his leading lady to have that appearance.

Speaking about the same, she said, “Those days, we had those big hairstyles. We wore those heavy wigs. When I came to his set, the first thing he said was ‘no’. He said, ‘be natural, as you are. No wig, nothing.” She mentioned that when her mother joined her in the makeup room, they were surprised again. She saw the saree she was supposed to wear was a plain saree with a blouse that didn't match. While she was content wearing it, her mother insisted it should be more glamorous.

Hema Malini added, “It was this simple sari with a non-matching blouse. I was very happy to wear that but my mother was like ‘this should be more glamorous’. He immediately said no. Even the make-up was minimal.”

Hema mentioned that it was a “little difficult to adjust”, but it turned out to be fun. The actor revealed that she used to speak quickly on camera, and Gulzar encouraged her to slow down and speak more clearly. She mentioned that he would inquire, 'Where do you have to go?' She would respond, 'I have to go for another shoot." He'd advise her that the shoot can wait but first, speak slowly here. Slowing down her pace was quite challenging for her.

She also noted that being a dancer, she would use her eyes to convey emotions, but this led to her moving her eyebrows frequently. Gulzar didn't want that, so he would request her to do multiple takes until she perfected it. She shared, “He would say your eyebrow is dancing. Then I would control myself and speak.”

Hema Malini gets irritated as fans ask her to pose at the event

In a recent video on Instagram Hema Malini was among the guests at the launch of Gulzar's authorized biography and was seen denying to take selfies with fans. In the video, she appears slightly annoyed and can be heard saying, “Selfie lene ke liye thode aaye hain (We're not here to take selfies).”

Yet, after a short time, Hema Ji was observed happily posing for the paparazzi. The event also saw the presence of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and the accomplished writer Gulzar. Authored by Yatindra Mishra, the book explores Gulzar's films, songs, stories, poems, and various literary contributions.

About the work front of Hema Malini

The actress has been part of numerous films in the past, such as Pratigya and Baghban alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Notably, in a conversation with PTI earlier, the actress talked about considering new opportunities. She mentioned that if she received interesting roles, she would gladly accept them. She also expressed her desire for producers to cast her in their films.

