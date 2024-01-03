Sidharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: 6 movies and web series releasing in January 2024

The dawn of the new year brings with it a wave of excitement in the world of entertainment, particularly in the realm of movies and web series. The ever-expanding OTT space has become a focal point of attention, and its trajectory for 2024 appears incredibly promising.

With a diverse array of genres and engaging storylines, January is set to usher in a multitude of shows across streaming platforms, showcasing talented actors and captivating narratives. A surge of theatrical releases from the past few months are also making their way to digital platforms.

For those eager to embark on a thrilling viewing journey, here's a carefully curated list of upcoming content on OTT platforms, setting the tone for an exciting year ahead.

6 web series and movies set for OTT release in January 2024

1. Indian Police Force

Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release Date: January 19

January 19 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rohit Shetty, renowned for his cop movies on the silver screen, is all set to expand his cop universe into the digital realm with Indian Police Force. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and featuring pivotal roles played by Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, the series is poised to be an adrenaline-fueled entertainer spanning seven gripping episodes.

This action-packed saga serves as a tribute to the valiant officers of the Indian Police Force, portraying their unwavering dedication and the sacrifices they make for the nation.

2. Killer Soup

Genre: Comedy/Crime/Thriller

Comedy/Crime/Thriller Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Release Date: January 11

January 11 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A dark comedic twist awaits in this upcoming series, Killer Soup, that follows the story of an aspiring yet talentless home chef, plotting to replace her husband with her lover. With the versatile Manoj Bajpayee in a dual role and the exceptionally talented Konkona Sensharma, this crime thriller is set to be a rollercoaster of chaos and revelations.

3. Karmma Calling

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood

Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood Director: Ruchi Narain

Ruchi Narain Release Date: January 26

January 26 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Karmma Calling shines the spotlight on actress Raveena Tandon, as she transforms into the glamorous character of Indrani Kothari. Ready to challenge the very concept of karma, her portrayal of a rich and powerful woman adds an enticing layer to the narrative. With an intriguing plot teaser, this series has become one of the most anticipated.

4. Cubicles Season 3

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor

Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor Director: Chaitanya Kumbhakonum

Chaitanya Kumbhakonum Release Date: January 5

January 5 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

The Cubicles web series, centered around the humorous dynamics of office life, is making a highly-anticipated return with its third season. This installment of the comedy drama continues to follow the journey of first-jobber Piyush as he steps into the role of a team lead, grappling with the challenges of managing his team.

5. Animal

Running Time: 3 hours 21 mins

3 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The blockbuster hit Animal, which took the cinematic world by storm in 2023 with its intense portrayal of the toxic relationship between a father and son, is gearing up for its OTT release this month. While the exact date remains under wraps, the film is currently undergoing editing for its digital version and is anticipated to make its debut on Netflix.

6. Sam Bahadur

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Biography/War/Drama Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release Date: January 26 (expected)

The biopic Sam Bahadur, which chronicles the life of India's first Field Marshal, garnered praise from both critics and audiences during its theatrical release last month. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla has revealed that adhering to the traditional 8-week window, the movie is set to premiere on OTT on Republic Day.

