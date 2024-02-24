Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal never used Sham Kaushal’s name to bag films; latter says 'I'm proud of my surname'

Sunny Kaushal has embarked on a remarkable journey from aspiring chartered accountant to established actor. Despite being the son of renowned action director Sham Kaushal, Sunny revealed that neither he nor his brother Vicky Kaushal relied on their father's name to secure opportunities in the Hindi film industry. In fact, the actor mentioned that due to his father's behind-the-scenes role as an action director, casting directors were often unfamiliar with his name.

Sunny Kaushal says neither he nor Vicky Kaushal used their father's name to secure work

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sunny Kaushal opened up about Vicky Kaushal's early days of auditioning for theater and film roles alongside other aspiring actors. When questioned about why he pursued auditions despite his father Sham Kaushal's presence in the film industry, The Shiddat actor explained that his father's role as an action director often went unnoticed by casting directors and others in the industry.

He highlighted that many people in casting are unfamiliar with the technicians working behind the scenes and may not recognize their names. Even if they are aware, there's often a lack of personal connection.

Sunny Kaushal expressed his pride in his family name but emphasized that neither he nor his brother, Vicky, ever relied on it to secure work in the industry. He stated, "I am really proud of my name and my surname but we never used it. We have never gone to a place and said, ‘You know my father is also from the film industry’. Aisa nahi hota tha, usse koi fayeda bhi nahi hai (This didn’t use to happen and it’s not like it would’ve helped us either)."

Advertisement

The Kaushal family shares a strong bond, and with the recent addition of Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, their closeness has only grown. However, when it comes to choosing between his brother and sister-in-law, Sunny's loyalty remains unwaveringly with his brother. He humorously expressed, "Bhaiya nahi hote toh bhabhi kahan se aati (Had it not been for my brother, how would Katrina have entered our life?)."

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Sunny Kaushal is set to appear in the upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile Vicky, recently featured in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and made an extended cameo appearance in Dunki. His next project is the period drama Chhaava.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam joins Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava; set to play THIS role in period drama