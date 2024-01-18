Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra turn heads as they attend Sam Bahadur success party; WATCH

Meghna Gulzar's directorial masterpiece, Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the formidable role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, triumphantly graced theaters on December 1. Despite encountering a box office clash with the star-studded Animal, boasting an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, Sam Bahadur has not only held its ground but also secured an impressive standing, earning an average status in terms of box office figures.

Beyond the numbers, the film has garnered extensive praise from both audiences and the esteemed film fraternity. Recently, the accomplished team assembled to celebrate the resounding acclaim that the biopic has earned.

The team of Sam Bahadur comes along for a joyous get-together

On January 17, the Sam Bahadur team, including Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, director Meghna Gulzar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala, gathered for a celebratory dinner. Vicky exuded a sophisticated charm in a grey shirt paired with black trousers, and his stylish appearance was enhanced with a well-tailored bun that perfectly tucked away his locks and glasses.

Sanya dazzled in a chic mini-black dress, complemented by sheer tights that added an extra touch of allure. She was perfectly attired for the occasion, showcasing glamorous makeup, a neatly tucked bun, and shiny danglers to complete her party-ready ensemble.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, was notably missing from the gathering. Nevertheless, the rest of the Sam Bahadur team happily stepped out from the restaurant to pose for the paparazzi. Their radiant smiles reflected the camaraderie and joy shared among the team members, creating a moment of genuine celebration.

Check it out: Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

About Sam Bahadur

Under the directorial prowess of Meghna Gulzar, the film unfolds the riveting saga of Sam Manekshaw, spanning more than four decades. The film meticulously navigates through his pivotal contributions during World War II and his crucial role as the Chief of Army Staff in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war—a transformative period that ultimately led to the birth of Bangladesh, as intricately depicted by the creators.

Leading the narrative, Kaushal immerses himself in the character of Manekshaw, infusing the portrayal with authenticity and depth. Sanya Malhotra steps into the role of his wife, bringing emotional intricacies to the story. Additionally, Fatima Sana Shaikh embodies the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, introducing a significant dimension to the film's depiction of historical events.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal recalls feeling less 'handsome' to play Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur; praises Meghna Gulzar