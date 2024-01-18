Sam Bahadur success bash INSIDE pics: Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and team cut cake to celebrate

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Sam Bahadur. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has him portraying the role of India's first field marshal Sam Mankeshaw. Recently, the film's team did a success party to celebrate its long theatrical run which was attended by its cast and crew. The actor shared some inside pictures on his social media.

Vicky Kaushal shares pictures from Sam Bahadur success bash

Today, on January 18th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to share some inside pictures from Sam Bahadur's success bash. The bash was held yesterday in the city and was attended by the film's cast and crew. In the first picture, the actor can be seen cutting a cake with Sam Bahadur's director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. Kaushal captioned it, "50 days in theatres and still playing! Such a special journey. Thank you for all the love (hugging, red heart and a folded hand emoji)"

In the second picture, we see Vicky and Meghna along with several people smiling and cheering for the camera. Check out these pictures!

Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra at Sam Bahadur success party

Yesterday, on January 17th, the success party of Sam Bahadur was held. Despite clashing at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, the film held its own and was able to become a hit. Vicky received heaps of praise for his performance as the titular Army man. To celebrate this occasion, Vicky, Sanya Malhotra, Ronnie Screwvala and Meghna Gulzar had a celebratory dinner.

Vicky looked dapper as he donned a grey shirt accompanied by black trousers and glasses. Sanya, who plays Sam's wife in the film, had a lovely mini-black dress with danglers that completed her look. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Indira Gandhi in the film, was notably missing from the event.

Take a look!

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by her and Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on the life of former Indian Army chief and first field marshal Sam Manekshaw and also touches upon the Indo-Pakistan that was followed by the creation of Bangladesh. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film was released theatrically on December 1st last year, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Despite the stiff competition, Sam Bahadur received positive reviews and emerged as a success.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

After Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal was also seen in a special appearance in the comedy-drama Dunki. It marked his second collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani after 2018's Sanju. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani among others and is based on the concept of donkey flight. Dunki turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

Vicky is currently busy shooting for Laxman Utekar's period action film Chaava in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the eldest son of Shivaji. Apart from that, the actor is also doing Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

