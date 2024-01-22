Sam Bahadur OTT Release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Sam Bahadur. The biographical war drama film was released theatrically in December last year and met with positive critical and commercial success. After its successful run on the big screen, the Meghna Gulzar directorial is now ready to release in the digital space. Find out the details of its release and where we can watch it online.

Details about Sam Bahadur OTT release

Back in December, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will premiere on OTT on Republic Day in 2024. Now, the news has turned out to be true as the Meghna Gulzar film will premiere on 26th Jan on Zee5. After more than a month of its theatrical release, the film will be available on streaming platform and can be enjoyed in the comfort of our homes. The platform dropped the news with a caption that read, "A visionary leader, legend, and a true hero - Sam is all set to command your screens! #SamBahadur premieres 26th Jan on #ZEE5"

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and written by her and Bhavani Iyer. It is based on the life of former Indian Army chief and India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film also touches upon the India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh; during this time Manekshaw was in charge of the army. It was released on December 1st and despite stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success with particular praise on Vicky's performance.

Vicky is currently busy shooting for Laxman Utekar's historical period action drama Chaava in which he is playing the role of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He will be also seen alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

