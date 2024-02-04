Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: When Guru actor revealed how he fell in love with wife Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On the occasion, inundated love has been pouring for him in the form of wishes from fans and followers. Needless to say, Junior Bachchan in a long career span has proved his versatility through his illustrious choice of films. On the personal front, the actor is happily married to Aishwarya Rai for more than 17 years now. Aish and Abhishek have been one of the IT couples ever since then. On the occasion of the Guru actor’s birthday, here we’re visiting their adorable love story.

From being close friends to inseparable lovebirds, how their love story blossomed; continue reading ahead!

When Abhishek Bachchan revealed his friendship with Aishwarya Rai 'evolved into something more than that'

While speaking at India Today Conclave East 2018, Abhishek Bachchan had divulged being friends with Aish since their first outing in DAPK. “We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that,” he had said.

Furthermore, the actor revealed that their love blossomed while working on Muzaffar Ali’s Umraao Jaan. “Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her, and then we got married, and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” the actor had said, adding that his wife is devoted to whatever she does, be it acting or as a mother.

When Abhishek Bachchan said he was 'conspired' to be with Aishwarya Rai

In addition to this, while speaking to Siddharth Kanan in 2021, he had also revealed that they’ve been friends for a very long time. Aishwarya Rai was one of the first co-stars he had ever worked with. Recalling the initial phase of his career, the actor spilled that they worked together in Dhai Akhar Prem Ke for the first time, which was ‘technically’ the second film he had started shooting after completing Refugee.

"So she'd been a dear, dear friend, and we'd worked in so many films together. It was a bit of both. The universe conspired to bring us together," he had said.

Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York and then the couple got married in a lavish wedding on April 20, 2007. The two have shared screen space in movies like Guru, Raavan, Sarkar amongst others.

