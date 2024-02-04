World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates sweet post to wife Tahira Kashyap; ‘In love with your heart and spirit’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the prolific actors in Bollywood. His versatility and unconventional choice of films speak volumes about his excellence in craft. Apart from being a great actor, he is also a loving husband of Tahira Kashyap. The couple has been married for more than 15 years now. On various occasions, the couple has proved to be each other’s pillars of strength. Yet again, today on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the actor posted an endearing post on social media dedicating his wife.

Ayushmann Khurrana's special post for wife Tahira Kashyap on World Cancer Day

Today, on February 4, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and crafted a series of pictures and videos on the Instagram handle. The post was dedicated to his wife, Tahira Kashyap. In the post, he shared a series of photos beginning with the stunning couple posing for a mirror selfie, followed by a photo of Tahira flaunting her surgery scar.

The third photo is of Tahira sporting an orange t-shirt with denim and a stylish cap. However, the text mentioned on the top reads, “F*#K CANCER!” and the post concludes with a boomerang video of hers performing a physical exercise. “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap (accompanied by holding tears emoji and red-heart emojis) #WorldCancerDay,” he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana on his change in perspective after Tahira was diagnosed with cancer

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana reflected on his change in perspective after his wife was diagnosed with cancer. He had shared, "I think I have started looking life in a different way altogether. I'm more happy has a persona, I'm more patient as a person. Small things don't bother me anymore because with an issue like that you have to have a very healthy and happy state of mind because you are also working at the same time...two films were releasing and she was in the hospital.”

“So, in the morning I used to promote my films and go back to the hospital in the night. I was sleepless for seven nights and seven days. It was not easy but since she was positive, she inspired me a lot. We were also lucky enough as we got to know about it at the early stage...that's the silver lining. We decided to keep it positive," he had further added

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas poses in ‘morning selfies’ by daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; fans call it ‘precious’