Katrina Kaif drops fresh PICS from New Year getaway with Vicky Kaushal; says ‘Making up for lost time’

Katrina Kaif, currently immersed in promoting her film Merry Christmas, welcomed the dawn of the new year in Rajasthan, accompanied by her husband Vicky Kaushal on a romantic getaway. The couple, known for generously sharing their cherished moments on social media, continued this delightful tradition during their recent escapade. Katrina recently unveiled new snapshots from their vacation, providing a delightful glimpse into the wonderful memories created during their time together.

Katrina Kaif shares new glimpses from Rajasthan holiday with Vicky Kaushal

On Tuesday, January 9, Katrina Kaif treated her admirers to a glimpse of her joyful moments from her recent New Year vacation through her WhatsApp channel. The series of pictures was accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, "Making up for lost time (heart emoji) - some latest memories."

The first image painted a portrait of love as Katrina and her husband Vicky Kaushal shared a tender moment, locked in a gaze filled with affection. With Katrina's arm wrapped around Vicky's shoulder, and their hands intertwined over his heart, the couple radiated warmth. Vicky opted for a casual black t-shirt and cap, while Katrina exuded elegance in a floral dress.

Another captivating snapshot captured Katrina in a candid pose, her eyes downcast, and a sweet smile adorning her face as she stood amidst a picturesque field. A third picture unfolded against the backdrop of a desert sunset, with Katrina seated on a chair, clad in a checkered dress. Poised for the camera, she looked on with a smile, with a Charlie stand visible on the table in front of her.

About Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie Merry Christmas

In the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif takes center stage in a narrative that unfolds within the confines of a single night. Marking a first-time collaboration, Katrina shares the screen with actor Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak, and Pratima Kannan.

Produced by the team of Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the movie is all set for a theatrical release on January 12.

