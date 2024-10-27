Happy Birthday Pooja Batra: When actress' 2nd hubby Nawab Shah got nervous and dropped the idea of proposing to her

Renowned model-actress Pooja Batra made her Hindi film debut with Anil Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Virasat in 1997. The actress also worked in movies like Haseena Maan Jayegi and Nayak in her career. As Pooja turns a year older today, let’s reminisce about how her second husband Nawab Shah initially planned a proposal at the airport and later dropped the idea as he got nervous.

During a 2019 interview with the Times of India, Pooja Batra spilled the beans about her proposal story with her husband, Nawab Shah. Pooja revealed that once he came to pick her up at an airport and wished to “pop the question".

"During the initial days of our relationship, there was this one time when he came to pick me up at the airport, and according to him, he wanted to pop the question right then. However, he got nervous and dropped the idea," the Virasat actress quipped.

Pooja expressed that Nawab wanted to propose after their first meeting and finally did it in Delhi and later when he met her parents with his fam ily.

Meanwhile, in another interview with MensXP, Nawab Shah spoke about proposing to his wife Pooja Batra in front of families. Nawab shared that it was an unplanned proposal and both of them felt overwhelmed.

In the same interview, the Panipat actor was asked about how he felt Pooja was the right girl for him. Calling it a "universal call," Nawab Shah expressed that sometimes people don't decide and stated that in their case, things happen quite "magically".

The actor continued that Pooja was residing in Los Angeles. While they knew each other earlier, the couple reconnected as she returned from LA.

Talking about their first interaction, Nawab Shah revealed that they met at the airport and then started to spend more time together.

Pooja Batra tied the knot with Nawab Shah on July 4, 2019. They had an Arya Samaj wedding in Delhi in the presence of their family members. Pooja and Nawab later registered their marriage. They got married after knowing each other for over five months. The couple reconnected through a common friend in February 2019 and later exchanged marital vows.

The former beauty queen was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Sonu S. Ahluwalia. The actress filed for divorce in a US court in 2011.