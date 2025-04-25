Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller on terrorism nets Rs 1.20 crore on opening day

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi has made his theatrical comeback after two years with Ground Zero. He was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2023 movie, Tiger 3. His latest release, which also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Here's how much Ground Zero earned on the first day.

Released on April 25, 2025, Ground Zero opened on a poor note on Friday. The action thriller has collected in the range of Rs 1 crore net to Rs 1.20 crore on the first day at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer met the opening day expectations, which was Rs 1 crore; however, it failed to generate the required momentum on the opening day.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Ground Zero had a disappointing hold in final pre-sales. Its performance in the coming days depends on the number of footfalls and the word of mouth that it receives.

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's latest film follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who led the operation that killed terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba, in a 2003 encounter. In the film, Emraan Hashmi plays the BSF officer. Sai Tamhankar is cast as Jaya Dubey and Zoya Hussain essays the role of Aadila.

Ground Zero has clashed with the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, which opened at Rs 25 lakh today. Hashmi's film is also running parallel to Jaat and Kesari 2.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi recently announced Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 release, Awarapan, on social media. The upcoming film will be released in cinemas on April 3, 2026.

Hashmi's last theatrical release, Tiger 3, earned Rs 260 crore as its lifetime net business at the box office. It was a hit at the box office.

Ground Zero in cinemas

