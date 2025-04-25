Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan starrer's trailer gets approved by CBFC; here's all the tea you don't want to miss before it releases

The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s upcoming Hindi-language film, has officially received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The sports drama, which is a follow-up to the much-acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), has been generating interest ever since its announcement, and the latest update has further added to the anticipation.

As per the CBFC listing, the trailer has been awarded a UA 13+ certificate, which means it is suitable for audiences above the age of 13 under parental guidance. It was cleared by the Mumbai Regional Office. The certificate was officially granted on April 25, 2025. The runtime of the trailer is 3 minutes and 29 seconds, giving viewers an extended glimpse into the emotional and inspiring world of the film.

The trailer was submitted for approval by Aamir Khan Films LLP, which is also the producer of the movie. The film is directed by RS Prasanna, known for his deft handling of socially driven narratives with a commercial touch.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan plays an alcoholic coach who trains a group of specially-abled children with dreams of competing in the Paralympics. The storyline appears to echo the heart and depth of Taare Zameen Par, while setting its sights on new emotional terrain. Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, who played the unforgettable Ishaan Awasthi in the 2007 film, are set to appear in key roles.

Although there was speculation that the trailer might be attached to Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar, sources cited by Pinkvilla have clarified that the trailer will not accompany that film. Instead, the trailer is expected to make its big-screen debut alongside Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring maximum visibility for the film among theater-going audiences.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par is now set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The film was initially being considered for a May 30 release, but Aamir Khan reportedly chose to delay the release to ensure a better box office window and avoid clashing with other major films. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Aamir is looking to capitalise on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30, but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office.”

The source further shared that the film’s editing is complete, and Aamir is now focusing on building an effective promotional campaign. “Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release. The entire marketing plan of this social dramedy is locked,” the insider added.

The trailer, now officially certified, is likely to be released in theaters soon. “The trailer is locked and Aamir is targeting to attach the trailer to Raid 2. The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too,” the source concluded.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks Aamir Khan’s return to acting after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which did not fare well commercially. Expectations are running high for this film, not just from fans, but from the industry as well. Moreover, it marks the comeback of Genelia Deshmukh to mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Aamir Khan is also making headlines for several upcoming ventures, including a comedy with Rajkumar Santoshi, a superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore: 1947, which is expected to release in the latter half of 2025.

