Jannat 3 POLL: Which storyline would you want to see in Emraan Hashmi's film? VOTE as actor spills beans on sequel

In an interview with DNA, Emraan Hashmi shared his thoughts on reviving the Jannat franchise. He confirmed that discussions are underway, similar to how Awarapan was being considered for a revival.
The actor further shared that they don’t want to create a sequel just for the 'sake of it', but only if a solid story idea emerges. He also said that the team is still figuring out the core concept, and added, "Now, will it be on cricket, or will it be another story of a bad boy with questionable ambition? We will see."
In the same interview, Emraan also reflected on his journey and how his image as the 'bad boy' or 'serial kisser' shaped his stardom. According to him, his grey-shaded roles have been instrumental to his success.
He added that since his debut in Footpath in 2003, he never felt like being perfect for typical hero roles. Instead, he resonated more with characters who made questionable choices yet remained relatable. “These flawed heroes had a certain redemption arc, and I think that’s what made the audience root for them,” he said.
Meanwhile, his recently released film Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar and Nishikant Roy. It has hit the theaters today, April 25, and opened to positive reviews. Apart from Emraan, it also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.
