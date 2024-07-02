Tabu on how Priyadarshan poured coconut oil on her hair during Virasat shoot; recalls she didn't have to do hairstyling

Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses in Hindi cinema. She is best known for movies like Namesake, Maqbool, Vijaypath, Cheeni Kum, Andhadhun, Drishyam, and more. The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Ajay Devgn these days.

Meanwhile, Tabu recently recalled an anecdote from her 1997 film, Virasat.

Tabu remembers her oily hair look on Virasat's set

In a recent interview with Zoom, Tabu shared her experience of working with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan on the sets of Virasat. The Drishyam actress reminisced that Priyadarshan had poured a coconut oil bottle on her head to achieve the desired look for her character.

Talking about the director, Tabu said that he wanted to see her oily hair look and the hairstylist advised the actress to apply a gel over her head.

"When I went on set, he said, 'I asked you to put oil.' I said, 'Yeah, a little. Nice shine is coming.' So he let it go and then came back with a bottle of coconut oil from behind and poured the entire thing onto my head," the actress said.

Tabu calls her Virasat hairstyling "easy"

Tabu further shared that Priyadarshan got his desired look for the role. Calling it "easy", the actress further talked about how she didn't have to spend time to style her hair.

"I used to get ready in five minutes. Long hair, apply oil, braid it, and go to the set," she remembered.

All about Virasat

Apart from Tabu, Virasat starred Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Pooja Batra. The action drama film was a remake of a Tamil movie, Thevar Magan. Its story was written by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

Anil played the role of Shakti Thakur, a London-returned man who visits his ancestral village in India. Pooja was cast as his girlfriend, Anita. They both want to marry each other, however, their relationship gets disapproved by the family.

Tabu's character was Shakti Thakur's wife, Gehna Thakur.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film was released earlier this year.

