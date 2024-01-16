Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more shower love on Indian Police Force star

As Sidharth Malhotra readies for the release of Indian Police Force, the actor was showered with love and wishes from Bollywood celebrities on his 39th birthday.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Jan 16, 2024  |  04:57 PM IST |  821
Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more shower love on Indian Police Force star
Pic Courtesy: Nupur Agarwal, Tejas Nerurkar, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, acclaimed for his performances in films such as Ek Villain and Shershaah, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. This month holds added significance for Sidharth as he prepares for the release of his upcoming OTT series, Indian Police Force. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor received a flood of love and warm wishes from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, and many others conveyed their heartfelt wishes to Sidharth.

Bollywood stars wish Sidharth Malhotra on his 39th birthday

On Tuesday, January 16, as Sidharth Malhotra marked another year, Bollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt wishes for the star on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Sidharth on her Instagram Stories with a sweet message, saying, “Happy birthday dearest Sid… birthday hug to you (red heart emoji) @sidmalhotra.”

Ananya Panday also joined in, sharing a photo of Sidharth and wishing him, “Happy happy birthday Sid! Have a great one (balloon emoji) @sidmalhotra.”

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra on life with Kiara Advani; ‘I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do’

Credits: Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday Instagram
