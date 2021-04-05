EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar team up to produce Harshvardhan Rane’s next; Filming begins in May

The duo have previously worked together on Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and Mumbai Saga, among others. Details of their next collaboration.

John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar have formed a formidable combo over the last few years with collaborations like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ek Villain Returns. Prior to the pandemic, the duo was planning multiple more films, including the Vedalam remake, however, those things have been put on the backburner ever since the lockdown. And now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the two are all set to collaborate again, but this time around, the capacity of two producers.

“John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar have partnered to producer a thriller set in London and it is all set to go on the floors in the month of May. The yet untitled film will feature Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, and the pre-production work has already begun,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire film will be shot in the UK and strict bio bubble protocols will be followed all through the shoot.

With the film, John and Bhushan will be launching a relatively fresh face and the details have been kept under wraps. The title as well as director name too is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently shooting for Pathan with at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. He plays the antagonist in the film and speculations are rife in the media that his character is that of a Russian Gun Mafia. After wrapping up Pathan and Ek Villain Returns, John moves onto his reunion with Abhishek Bachchan, which is a remake of a Malayalam film, helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and will soon be seen alongside in Haseen Dilruba. Stay tuned for more news on this collaboration, only on Pinkvilla.

