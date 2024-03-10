Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala-Sonakshi Sinha and more join Miss World 2024 contestants to launch song Sakal Ban

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most highly anticipated web series, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. The release of the first song, Sakal Ban, has added to the excitement. To celebrate this milestone, the cast of the show recently joined Miss World 2024 contestants to launch the track, further elevating the buzz surrounding Heeramandi.

Heeramandi cast and Miss World 2024 contestants launch song Sakal Ban

The production house of the upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, graced the social media platforms today with a breathtaking picture. The image featured the charming leading ladies of the show—Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal—all adorned in exquisite period attire reminiscent of their characters in the series. Joining them were the stunning contestants of Miss World 2024, who also donned similar outfits, creating a mesmerizing portrait.

Accompanying the post was a caption that read, “Unparalleled grace in a single frame. The leading ladies of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s HEERAMANDI join the Miss World contestants and take to the global stage to launch #BhansaliMusic’s first song, #SakalBan.”

Have a look!

The 71st edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant unfolded in India yesterday, on March 9th, with splendor and grace. Adding a touch of cultural richness to the event, the participants walked the ramp alongside the cast of Heeramandi, showcasing a range of traditional ensembles.

Advertisement

More about Heeramandi and the song Sakal Ban

Sakal Ban, sung by Raja Hasan with lyrics penned by Amir Khusro, has been launched under the banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh mesmerize audiences as they gracefully move to the beats of this traditional music.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar offers viewers a glimpse into a bygone era, where courtesans once reigned as queens. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, the series intricately weaves a tale of love and betrayal. Scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year, the show marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut into the OTT space.

ALSO READ: Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi cast: From Manisha Koirala to Sonakshi Sinha