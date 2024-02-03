Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi cast: From Manisha Koirala to Sonakshi Sinha

Renowned for his mastery in crafting historical dramas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is poised to make a grand entrance into the OTT space with his latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. This eagerly anticipated series transports viewers to a world where "courtesans were once queens," weaving a tapestry of love and betrayal amidst the backdrop of pre-independence India. Bhansali, with his trademark majestic flair, breathes life into the intricate narratives of these courtesans.

Recently unveiled, the first glimpse of the show captivated us with its stunning cinematography and compelling storyline. Yet, it's the enchanting leading ladies of the series that truly stole the spotlight. With talents like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal gracing the screen, excitement for the series reached a fever pitch.

As we eagerly await further insights into their characters, let's delve deeper into the stellar cast of this show.

1. Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala stands as one of the most revered actresses in Indian cinema, boasting an illustrious career spanning multiple languages and genres. Her Bollywood journey began in 1991 with her Hindi film debut in Saudagar, paving the way for her to star in a plethora of acclaimed movies. Among her notable works are 1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, and many more.

In recent years, she has continued to charm audiences with her versatile performances, gracing projects such as the anthology film Lust Stories, the biographical drama Sanju, and others. Her last silver screen appearance was in 2023's action comedy Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Now, Manisha Koirala is poised to bring her iconic presence to the small screen with her upcoming role in Heeramandi. In the first look teaser, she exuded elegance in a stunning white ensemble, adorned with intricate mehendi designs on her hands, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable performance from the talented actress.

2. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made a spectacular acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Dabangg, swiftly capturing the hearts of viewers. Since then, she has solidified her position in the industry with powerful performances in action-packed movies like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and more. Additionally, Sonakshi has showcased her acting prowess in critically acclaimed films such as Lootera, Ittefaq, and others.

In 2023, Sonakshi appeared in the crime thriller web series Dahaad, further expanding her repertoire. Now, with her role in Heeramandi, she is set to enchant audiences once again with her onscreen grace and magnetic presence. In the teaser, Sonakshi exuded intensity and intrigue, clad in a striking black costume amidst the darkness, hinting at the depth and complexity of her character.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari embarked on her acting journey with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006, marking the beginning of a versatile career across multiple languages. In Hindi cinema, she has graced the screen in notable films such as Rockstar, Murder 3, London, Paris, New York, and more. Aditi has previously collaborated with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat, where she portrayed the character Mehrunisa.

Her recent OTT series Jubilee garnered widespread acclaim, further establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. Now, with her role in Heeramandi, Aditi aims to captivate audiences once again. In the teaser, she emanated elegance and allure, yet there was an interesting layer to her character as she was depicted wielding a gun while veiled in a burkha.

4. Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008, but it was her breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur that garnered widespread recognition for her talent. Throughout her career, she has delivered impactful performances in acclaimed films such as Masaan and the Fukrey franchise.

Heeramandi will mark Richa's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their partnership in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, where she played Rasila. In the first glimpse of the upcoming show, Richa is seen donning a saree and sunglasses, exuding confidence, swag, and boldness. Her striking appearance has piqued the curiosity of audiences.

5. Sanjeeda Shaikh

While Sanjeeda Shaikh’s first appearance in a film dates back to 2003 in the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban, she has predominantly been associated with television. Sanjeeda has made a significant mark in the Indian television industry with her notable roles in popular daily soaps such as Kayamath and Ek Hasina Thi.

Her most recent venture in cinema was the movie Fighter, an aerial action drama headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In Fighter, Sanjeeda starred opposite Karan Singh Grover. In the first glimpse of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, she radiated striking beauty, leaving audiences eager to witness her performance unfold onscreen.

6. Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has assisted her uncle on various directorial projects. In 2019, she made her acting debut with the romantic drama Malaal, which was produced by Bhansali and featured Meezaan Jafri as her co-star.

In the glimpse of the series Heeramandi, she exuded elegance and intense emotions, hinting at the depth of her character. The teaser concluded with a shot of her wielding a gun, adding an element of suspense and leaving audiences intrigued.

Heeramandi is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

