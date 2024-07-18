Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha opens up about meeting his ‘inspiration’ Tom Cruise: ‘I was completely in awe’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar star Taha Shah Badussha was recently in London and he got a chance to meet his idol Tom Cruise. The actor earlier took to Instagram and

Taha Shah Badussha talks about meeting Tom Cruise

The Heeramandi actor in a chat with Hindustan Times shared his experience meeting Cruise, “He was sitting at the other end of the row. I was waiting for the film to end so that I could meet him. And it was so incredible how everything just worked out. I was completely in awe. And I wasn’t believing that I was so blessed to be meeting ‘the’ Tom cruise".

Taha mentioned that they spoke about movies and what Cruise was shooting for here in London. I also conveyed to him what an inspiration he has been to me and thanked him for his legacy.

Expressing great admiration for Cruise, the 36-year-old remarked that Cruise's career is truly remarkable. He noted that Cruise has always been a pioneer and a torchbearer in the world of cinema. He mentioned that films like The Rainman, Magnolia, Jerry Maguire, Top Gun, Mission Impossible, and many others have significantly changed his perspective on filmmaking and the craft of acting.

He admitted to drawing inspiration from Cruise on how to build his own filmography and expressed a desire to be as versatile, experimental, and commercially successful as him.

Taha Shah Badussha on getting love for Heeramandi

The actor mentioned that he had received a lot of appreciation for his last show, Heeramandi, and he emphasized that the love for the show had spread across borders as well. He noted that London had shown him immense love, with the change being quite noticeable as people throughout the city recognized him. He described it as a blessing.

He added that while he had attended the festival's closing night where he was honored, many other opportunities had also arisen for him.

He reflected that the festival had been extraordinary and mentioned having had the chance to meet numerous incredible artists and gain insight into their perspectives, which varied greatly.

He also expressed that being awarded had been a tremendous honor, as well as visiting the House of Lords and Parliament and standing in the same places as some of the world's greatest leaders.

