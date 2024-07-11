PIC: Heeramandi's Taha Shah enjoys fanboy moment with 'lifelong idol' Tom Cruise, fulfills his dream

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who played the lead role in series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, marked his debut at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival this year. After the release of the series, Taha grabbed headlines on the Internet, be it for lending his support to co-star Sharmin Segal or his struggling phase in the industry.

Meanwhile, Taha Shah is fanboying over Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and his latest Instagram post says it all.

Taha Shah Badussha can't stop smiling in a picture with Tom Cruise

On July 10 (Wednesday), Taha Shah Badussha took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of himself with Tom Cruise. In the picture, Taha can be seen gazing at the Mission Impossible star. Both can be seen flashing their smiles as the Heeramandi actor meets his 'lifelong idol'.

He also shared a short clip of the moment.

"Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!" his caption reads.

Take a look at Taha Shah Badussha's post here:

For the uninitiated, Tom Cruise, who will be next seen in Mission Impossible- 8, recently attended the European premiere of the 2024 film, Twisters, in London. Cruise visited the event for his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Glen Powell, who stars in the upcoming movie.

Taha Shah, who is enjoying his vacation in London these days, reportedly represented Indian Cinema at the grand premiere.

Here's how netizens are reacting to his post

Many Instagram users went gaga over Taha Shah Badussha's latest post. Celebrities like Vardhan Puri and Malini Aggarwal dropped their reactions in the comment section.

Vardhan wrote, "Bro" and added a fire emoji. Malini commented, "Wow" with a red heart emoji at the end.

"Goshhhhh...Ok this is absolutely legendary," reads a comment.

"You lucky man, Tom Cruise is love," an Instagram user wrote. "Omg help the caption is so cute," another user commented.

Taha Shah's work front

Taha Shah Badussha marked his Bollywood debut with Luv Ka The End in 2011 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He has also worked in movies like Baar Baar Dekho and Gippi. Before Heeramandi, Taha appeared in the 2023 series, Taj: Divided by Blood.

