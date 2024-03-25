OPINION: Bollywood romance and Holi, a match made in heaven

One of the biggest reasons Bollywood films and songs are loved by people globally is their vibrance and colorful nature. India is a country of festivals, and over the years, Bollywood films have played a great role in making the world a part of our celebrations. Whether Diwali, Holi, Eid, Lohri or any big Indian festival, Hindi movies have always added a new dimension to their beauty.

Holi—the festival of colors and Hindi cinema have gone hand in hand. While Hindi films have made Holi world-famous, the festival has also played a great role in shaping the narrative of several films by symbolizing love, dance, and carefreeness.

Bollywood romance is hardly complete without Holi

If I ask you to pick your favorite Holi songs from Hindi films, you'll list down n number of songs. But have you ever noticed how many times these songs played an integral part in building up the romance between the lead pair?

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular Holi songs. In the film, the song shows Deepika Padukone's character, Naina, opening up to life. As she transforms from a nerdy and shy girl to someone who can make boys go weak on their knees, it makes for an iconic cinematic moment. A surprised Aditya Roy Kapur (Avi) says 'aye chasmish' and she asks 'kaun chashmish?' and Ranbir Kapoor (Bunny), who has never seen Naina like this before, can't believe his eyes. This is when the beat strikes, and the romance between Bunny and Naina goes to a new level.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is another Holi song perfectly depicting the 'love at first sight' moment between Ranveer Singh (Ram) and Deepika Padukone (Leela). Ram is not allowed to be a part of Leela's Holi celebrations, but being a rebel, he does it. As Ram and Leela meet for the first time, they know they are connected by fate.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya plays in the background, and Ram, who thinks he is the biggest flirt around, gets knocked out by Leela's fearless expression of love. Their chemistry, boosted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's astonishing use of colors, takes the charm of the moment to another level. I was awestruck when I first watched this song, and I am still.

When talking about Holi songs from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films, how can I forget Holi from Padmaavat, featuring DP and Shahid Kapoor? The way SLB cinematically portrayed the sheer love Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh felt for each other is a visual treat.

The beauty is in its details; SLB hasn't kept anything subtle here.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Track is one of the most played numbers at Holi parties. The fun Holi track featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan beautifully presents the vibe of the festival and the chemistry between the lead characters.

Moreover, the song played an essential part in the film's promotions since it was a Holi release back in 2017.

But even if I go back in time, retro Bollywood Holi songs weren't any less when it comes to presenting love in its full glory on the big screen. From Rajesh Khanna-Asha Parekh's Aaj Na Chodenge and Rang Barse featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar to Dharmendra and Hema Malini's Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain, innumerable old songs have been making us enjoy the festival of colors to its fullest for ages.

