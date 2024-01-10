WATCH: Hema Malini gets irritated as fans ask her to pose at event; says, 'Selfie lene ke liye thode aaye hain?'

By Arpita Sarkar
Veteran actress Hema Malini is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She recently attended the launch of Gulzar's authorized biography Gulzaar Saab: Hazar Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin in Mumbai on January 9. During the event, Hema Ji seemed to be a little unhappy as she refused to pose for selfies asked by fans. 

Hema Malini refuses to pose for selfies at event 

A video on Instagram shows Hema Malini who was one of the many guests at the the launch of Gulzar's authorized biography, refusing to pose for selfies with fans. In the video, she can be seen a little irritated and heard saying, "Selfie lene ke liye thode aaye hain (We're not here to take selfies)." 

However, after a little while, Hema Ji was seen posing for the paparazzi with a smile on her face. Take a look: 


Recently, Hema Malini attended the reception of Simone Khan's son. Simone is the sister of Sussane Khan. Apart from her, the event was attended by Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji. 

Hema Malini remembers her mother on her birth anniversary 

 

On January 3, Hema Malini took to her Instagram and shared a throwback post which is a compilation of several pictures of her with her mother Jaya Chakravarty. The Sholay actress wrote in the caption, "Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother’s janam din-a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me I introspect so much on this day,recalling how much she has contributed to my life & career & how I owe her everything I am today Thank you Amma My love always #mother #motherlove #birthday"

The video has a montage of several black-and-white pictures of the actress and her mother Jaya. Through the caption, the actress-turned-politician expressed her love for her mother. 

Speaking more about Bollywood's Dream Girl, she made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil language film Idhu Sathiyam. She then went on to star in several successful Bollywood films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sanyasi, Dharmatma Pratigya, Trishul, and Naya Zamana among others. 

ALSO READ: Hema Malini remembers mother on her birth anniversary: 'I owe her everything I am today'

Latest Articles