WATCH: Hema Malini takes over Vrindavan with her soulful voice, sings Holi Ke Din song from Sholay

Hema Malini is a multi-faceted artist who not only acts well but also sets the stage on fire with her dancing skills. The actress has now turned to politics and is also often seen performing for the audience at several religious events. On the occasion of Holi, the veteran star flew to Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the festival in the holy city. She was also seen wishing her fans by singing a famous track from her film Sholay.

Hema Malini croons the Holi Ke Din song from her film Sholay

If you don’t know who senior Bollywood star Hema Malini is, you must be living under a rock. While she holds the title of being a fabulous actress, a professional dancer, and a politician, she recently made her fans fall for her again by singing to them in her melodious voice. A video shared by ANI shows the acclaimed artist looking beautiful in a gorgeous saree. The flowers and colors on her are testimony that she enjoyed the festival of Holi with her supporters and admirers in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, she crooned a Bollywood song which is very close to her heart. The actress was requested to sing the Holi Ke Din song from her film Sholay. Obliging the media professional’s request she performed a beautiful rendition of the iconic songs. She didn’t stop at this. The actress also sang a bhajan titled Shyam Rang Mein Main Toh Rang Gayi.

Take a look:

Apparently, she is the original singer of the song.” My very dear friend Narayan Ji made a beautiful song and he made me sing this. It’s a bhajan available on YouTube,” she informed.

