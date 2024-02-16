Hema Malini says Dharmendra is 'passionate' about movies at 88; speaks on spending quality time with family

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. These two have often set couple goals and their marriage has been one of the most talked-about in the industry. Well, both are big superstars of their times, and be it their on-screen or their off-screen chemistry, fans have loved it all. During a recent interview, Hema Malini spoke about how her husband is passionate even at the age of 88 and also candidly opened up about spending time with her family.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's passion for movies

In an interview with the Times of India, Hema Malini shared Dharmendra's zeal for life at 88. She said that his whole life has been in front of the camera, and he loves his work. "He is passionate about movies, which is difficult to find in actors today. He stays fit and does what's required for a particular role," Hema Ji shared. Dharmendra was recently featured in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Hema Malini speaks about her life at 75

During the same interview, Hema Malini reflected on her life at the age of 75 and added that she is happy that she has been able to live up to her image of being a Dream Girl. She further shared that the veteran actress had "wonderful innings in the film industry, working with great directors."

"I keep myself active with travel and dance' I want to look good and fit. Even today, if a good role comes way, I will take it," Hema Malini shared.

Hema Malini on spending quality time with family

Speaking about spending quality time with her family, Hema Ji said that she is grateful that Dharmendra is always there with her. Sharing how she is as a grandmother, Hema Malini said that she is thankful to her two daughters who have given her five grandchildren. "What else do I need? They are the ones who give me happiness," she said.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. The veteran couple has two children, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol (born 1985). Last year, they celebrated their 43rd anniversary. The actress shared several pictures on Twitter of her and the actor and thanked her fans who wished them on their special day.

