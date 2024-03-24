Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh's comic caper to be set against backdrop of cruise ship? Find out

Akshay Kumar is presently preparing for the release of his action-packed spectacle, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside a slew of other exhilarating projects on his plate. Among these is the eagerly awaited fifth installment of his cherished franchise, Housefull 5. Excitingly, a recent report unveils that this comedic extravaganza, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, will unfold against the breathtaking backdrop of a cruise ship, intensifying the thrill and adding a new dimension to the narrative.

Akshay Kumar- Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 set to take place on cruise ship

Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer behind the upcoming cinematic venture Housefull 5, recently graced the stage at the Amazon Prime Video event, where the streaming platform unveiled its exciting lineup. During the event, it was officially declared that Housefull 5 would make its grand debut on the platform following its theatrical premiere. Apparently, attendees were also treated to a tantalizing glimpse of the film.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the announcement video showcased a delightful montage of humorous and iconic moments from the first four films of the franchise, transitioning into the lavish setting of a cruise ship. Towards the video's conclusion, instead of the conventional "Releasing on June 6, 2025," the makers opted for a playful twist, proclaiming that the film "Sets sail on June 6, 2025." This clever alteration suggests that the movie promises an uproarious escapade aboard the high seas.

Advertisement

A source revealed to the portal that the hallmark of all Housefull films lies in the chaos unleashed when an eccentric ensemble of characters congregates under one roof, hence the apt moniker Housefull.

Talking about the fifth part, the source disclosed, “With Housefull 5, it seems like the makers are taking the madness level many notches higher by setting the story on a ship. And one can’t leave the ship as it’s presumably in the sea. Hence, these characters will have no choice but to face each other, causing confusion and lots of entertainment.”

Furthermore, the source emphasized that the dynamic setting of a ship presents a treasure trove of comedic opportunities if exploited effectively.

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and a stellar cast is scheduled to grace the big screens on June 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: BMCM's Akshay Kumar makes electrifying entry; Tiger Shroff sets stage on fire; WATCH