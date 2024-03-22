IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: BMCM's Akshay Kumar makes electrifying entry; Tiger Shroff sets stage on fire; WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, one of the most eagerly anticipated cricketing events, has started today. Before the first match, a spectacular opening ceremony unfolded. Setting the stage alight were Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who mesmerized the audience with a dynamic performance. Gearing up for their movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay made a grand entrance, while Tiger dazzled with his electrifying dance moves.

Today, March 22, witnessed the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024, kicking off with tremendous energy ahead of the inaugural clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The MA Chidambaram Stadium pulsated with excitement as a massive crowd gathered to witness the spectacle. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took center stage to entertain the audience.

Akshay made a stunning aerial entry, holding the Indian flag aloft in a patriotic display. He was joined by Tiger on stage, who also waved the flag, symbolizing unity and pride.

The atmosphere electrified as Tiger energetically danced to his hit song Jai Jai Shivshankar, while Akshay delighted the crowd with a medley of his chart-topping tracks, including Subha Hone Na De, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title song. Together, they grooved to the beats of Wallah Habibi and Mast Malang Jhoom from their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Concluding their mesmerizing performance, Akshay and Tiger took a bike ride around the entire ground, holding the Indian tricolor high as the iconic anthem Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo played in the background. Their exhilarating act left the audience spellbound, setting the perfect tone for the exhilarating cricketing action that awaited.

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the action entertainer boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Led by the powerhouse duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Scheduled for release in April, the film promises to be a perfect treat for audiences, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

