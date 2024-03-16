How Sushrii Mishraa's action skills made her the perfect heroine for Aayush Sharma's actioner Ruslaan

Aayush Sharma's upcoming movie Ruslaan is set to deliver the action-packed entertainment that the audience craves. What makes this masala entertainer even more exciting is the introduction of a new face, Sushrii Mishraa, as the film's leading lady. Since the release of the movie's teaser, curiosity has been piqued, and people are eager to learn more about her.

Who is Sushrii Mishraa?

The Miss India United Continents (2015), Sushrii Mishraa is not new to the spotlight because she has been charming the audience with her grace and poise for a long time. A national-level swimmer and accomplished horse rider, Mishraa's athleticism is matched only by her dedication to delve into various dance forms including Kathak, Jazz Funk, and Odissi. In fact, she has experience in the theater too where she gained the skills required to become an actor. In the past, Sushrii has also done small roles in films like Zero (2018) and Malaal (2019)

How Sushrii Mishraa stood out during her Ruslaan audition

What truly made her stand out during the audition for Ruslaan was her extensive training in martial arts, including MMA. When the filmmakers set out to find a leading lady who could seamlessly embody the action-packed sequences of the film, they knew they needed someone with more than just an on-screen presence. They needed a performer with genuine skills and training.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Mishraa's background not only met but exceeded their expectations, making her the natural choice for the role.

Talking about her debut as a lead heroine, the actress says, "Stepping into Bollywood with Ruslaan is a dream come true for me. It's not just about making a debut, but about embracing the opportunity to showcase my skills. I am thrilled to embark on this journey and am grateful for the chance to bring my best to the screen."

More about Ruslaan

"The film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free the chains of conformity. "With his gun and guitar, he's about to create a symphony of rebellion like no other," reads the description of Ruslaan in its teaser.

Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, the movie is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on 26th April.

ALSO READ: Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty unveils teaser of Aayush Sharma's power-packed action-drama