Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty unveils teaser of Aayush Sharma's power-packed action-drama

Director Rohit Shetty took Instagram and shared the highly anticipated teaser of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan. Not only that, he also gave a big shoutout to Aayush for his movie. Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, has been making waves since it was first announced. The teaser is a rollercoaster of expertly crafted action, emotions, drama, and everything in between. Get ready for an exciting blend of skills that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Ruslaan teaser out now

Rohit Shetty, the maestro of crowd-pleasing blockbusters, has finally dropped the long-awaited teaser for Ruslaan. Shetty is one of Bollywood's cherished directors, renowned for reshaping the action genre. The teaser effortlessly weaves together pulse-pounding action and genuine emotional moments. Packed with stunning visuals and heart-racing sequences, it unequivocally establishes Ruslaan as a must-watch film of the year, leaving no room for doubt.

Talking about the teaser launch, Aayush Sharma said, "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with 'Ruslaan'. His support means the world to us."

About Ruslaan

Directed by Karan L. Butani, Ruslaan is set to revolutionize the realms of action and romance in cinema. Boasting meticulously crafted action scenes, catchy music, and awe-inspiring scenery, this spectacle embodies all the elements of a captivating Bollywood blockbuster. Aayush Sharma's compelling performance ensures viewers a thrilling journey through a narrative filled with drama, action, and heartfelt emotions. The teaser, complete with evocative theme music, hints at a story that will resonate profoundly with the audience, promising a rich and relatable cinematic experience that goes beyond the typical commercial fare.

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, is produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on 26 April, 2024.

Aayush Sharma speaks about Ruslaan

Earlier in a statement with Pinkvilla, Aayush opened up about his upcoming project. He shared, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible." On the other hand, the director said that Ruslaan is a complete entertainer that promises a great time at the movies. "The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience," he added.

