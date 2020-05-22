Hrithik Roshan on bringing the alien from Koi Mil Gaya in Krrish 4: The world can do with some Jadoo now

As per reports, the blue coloured alien Jadoo from the 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya will return in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4. Read on to know more.

In the year 2003, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan entertained the audience with an amazing film Koi... Mil Gaya starring , and . Besides Hrithik's performance, the blue coloured alien Jadoo in the movie struck a chord with the audience. In the climax of the film as Jadoo leaves Earth, he gives superhero powers to Rohit (Hrithik) which later on passes on to his son Krishna aka Krrish (also played by Hrithik). In the year 2006, audiences were introduced to Krrish starring Hrithik, , Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha which was a sequel of Koi... Mil Gaya. But Jadoo was not seen in Krrish nor in Krrish 3 which was a sequel to Krrish.

Talks about Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan coming up with the next installment of Krrish has been going around for quite a while. And now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of Krrish are planning to get Jadoo back after 16 years in Krrish 4. A source said to Mumbai Mirror that Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been brain-storming on how to take Krrish forward and have finally locked an idea. Jadoo has strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra dying in Krrish 3, it'd be the right time to introduce Krrish to the alien who gifted him his special powers.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan gives epic response to a fan who asks if he called aliens by mistake causing Bengaluru boom)

Further talking about the film, the source revealed that the makers have been discussing the film’s scale, visuals and other technical aspects with experts in the West. Talking about the same, Hrithik said that the world can do with some Jadoo now. The source ended up saying that multiple announcements will follow once normalcy returns. He is in the process of locking films for his production, too. Hrithik is determined to make sure that the magic of cinema never runs dry.

Meanwhile, recently a Twitter user asked Hrithik a hilarious question that left everyone in splits. The user shared a video of Koi... Mil Gaya’s Jadoo and asked, “Hey @iHrithik, is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again?” implying that the sound has been created by aliens who have been apparently called by the actor. The War star gave an equally epic reply to the tweet that reads, “Wasn’t a mistake. It’s time.”

For the uninitiated, Koi... Mil Gaya revolves around Rohit, a youth with a mental disability who becomes a best friend with an alien. When the police learn about the alien, they try to capture it while Rohit tries his best to protect his new friend and send him back to his world. Koi... Mil Gaya received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and was screened at the Jerusalem Film Festival and the NatFilm Festival in Denmark. Koi... Mil Gaya received positive reviews from critics and was declared a "blockbuster".

On the other hand, Krrish is the story of Krishna, son of Rohit, who inherits his father's superhuman abilities. After falling in love with Priya, he follows her to Singapore, where he takes on the persona of "Krrish" to keep his identity secret while saving children from a burning circus. From that moment on he is regarded as a superhero, and must later thwart the plans of the evil Dr. Arya, who has a connection to Krishna's father, Rohit, the protagonist of the previous film. Krrish was conceived to be a film of global significance and a trendsetter in Indian cinema, with visual effects on par with those from Hollywood.

Whereas, Krrish 3 which was released on 1st November 2013, follows the life of Rohit Mehra, a scientist, and Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish, his superhero son, who face an elaborate conspiracy orchestrated by the evil genius Kaal and his female henchman Kaya. In the process, Krishna's pregnant wife Priya is kidnapped by Kaal and the form-changing Kaya takes her place at the Mehra home and eventually falls in love with Krishna. Besides Hrithik and Priyanka, Krrish 3 starred and Vivek Oberoi. The movie received positive reviews with praise for Roshan and Ranaut's performances, the visual effects, the cinematography, and entertainment value. Krrish 3 was initially scheduled to release as a 3D film but due to lack of time to convert the film to 3D, the film will be released only in the 2D format.

