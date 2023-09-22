Hrithik Roshan, son Hrehaan, father Rakesh Roshan captured in three-generation moment; Sussanne Khan REACTS

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Roshan are doting parents to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, they still remain close friends, and are frequently seen hyping and cheering for each other on social media. Not just Hrithik, Sussanne still shares a great bond with the Fighter actor's family, and every now and then, she drops lovely comments on their Instagram posts. Recently, Rakesh Roshan shared a picture of himself, Hrithik Roshan, and Hrehaan Roshan. Hrehaan is Hrithik and Sussanne's elder son. Sussanne Khan reacted to the picture, and she was all hearts for the special moment that featured three Roshan generations in one frame.

Sussanne Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Hrehaan's picture

On Thursday, Ralesh Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a picture in which he is seen posing with Hrehaan and Hrithik. Hrehaan is seen in the center, with his dad Hrithik Roshan and grandfather Rakesh Roshan on either side of him. Hrithik looks dapper in a white tee shyer layered with olive green hoodie, and is seen wearing a baseball cap. Hrehaan opted for a black t-shirt, while Rakesh Roshan is seen in a white and beige collared t-shirt. Sharing the snap, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "The 3 Roshans," along with a heart emoji.

Sussanne Khan dropped a lovely comment on Rakesh Roshan's post. Showering love on the adorable picture, she commented, "such a sweet pic." Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, "Roshan sahab when are you launching him," while another fan commented, "Precious!" Check out the post below!

While Sussanne Khan is now dating Arslan Goni, Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with Saba Azad. Sussanne and Saba also share a good bond, and the former is often seen dropping lovely comments on Saba's posts.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. He has two films lined up next-Fighter and War 2. Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand,also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

