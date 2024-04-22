When Hrithik Roshan fulfilled the last wish of his 15-year-old fan who died of cancer

Hrithik Roshan may be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood currently, but that does not take away the fact that he loves his fans immensely and does not fail to walk that extra mile for them. There was a time when he fulfilled the last wish of one of his fans and personally met her.

This happened when the actor was shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s film Mohenjo Daro in Jabalpur. This is when a 15-year-old girl expressed her desire to meet the star and what happened next was a dream come true event for her.

Hrithik Roshan met her little fan in Jabalpur

As per reports, a 15-year-old girl named Nikita Shukla was admitted to a hospital for her cancer treatment in Jabalpur. With a heavy heart, the family of that girl had come to terms with the fact that she would not live for long. It was during the same time that Hrithik Roshan had come to her hometown Jabalpur for Mohenjo Daro’s shoot and the little girl expressed her desire to meet him.

Her family conveyed her wish to Gyaneshwari who runs the hospital where the girl was admitted. She along with the hospital authorities somehow managed to pass on the message to Ashutosh Gowariker. He then conveyed the little girl’s wish to Hrithik and the next thing we know is that he was on his way to meet her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

It is reported that in no time Hrithik Roshan scheduled his meet with Nikita. The reports further stated that he personally made arrangements for an ambulance to get her to the hotel he was putting up in. It goes without a doubt that the girl was overjoyed to meet the actor. The War star spent a good amount of time with her and also clicked several pictures with her. Unfortunately, a week later, Nikita passed away. But her last wish of meeting her favorite star was fulfilled.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for one of the most exciting projects, War 2. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Jr NTR alongside the actor. Hrithik has already begun shooting for the film and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the film.

ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to dance on a massy song in upcoming action entertainer; here's all we know