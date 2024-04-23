Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s cute PDA on her latest PIC is proof they are head-over-heels in love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship seems to be getting stronger with each passing day. These two lovebirds never hesitate in showering love on each other be it on social media or at events.

He is undoubtedly one of her biggest cheerleaders and his comment on the actress’ latest post is proof. Saba posted a picture from a photoshoot looking stunning and the War actor could not stop gushing over her.

Hrithik Roshan drops a comment on Saba Azad’s picture

Saba Azad recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from a photoshoot. The actress looks stunning in her schoolgirl look. She wore an all-black attire. With a short black dress, open hair, geeky glass, and a buckle Mary Jane heel shoe, it is surely difficult to take your eyes off her.

Taking to the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote ‘Woah’. Replying to him his girlfriend wrote, ‘hehe’. We love this cute PDA of the couple.

Check out the post:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

After Fighter's massive success which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others, Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie War 2. This is the sequel of the much-loved Hrithik and Tiger Shroff starrer.

War 2 will see Jr. NTR alongside the Fighter star and it is speculated that Kiara Advani will play the leading lady. The shooting of the film has already begun, and we saw the RRR star flying to Mumbai for the same. He is reportedly playing an Indian agent in the movie. This film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is said to be going high on the special effects.

War 2 will mark the sixth film in the spy universe created by YRF. The earlier films include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The post-credit sequence of last year’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, offered a glimpse of Hrithik’s return as Kabir in War 2. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2025.

ALSO READ: When Hrithik Roshan fulfilled the last wish of his 15-year-old fan who died of cancer