Ikkis actor Agastya Nanda looks dapper in new PICS, sister Navya Naveli Nanda has THIS to say about his outfit

After his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. His rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan reacted to his announcement post of the forthcoming movie.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Mar 21, 2024  |  02:01 AM IST |  2.6K
Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda
Pic Courtesy: Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda on Instagram

Unlike his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda has decided to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He stepped into the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar’s high school musical The Archies. The youngster who will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis recently dropped multiple pictures of himself. The reaction of his sister Navya is every sibling ever.

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to brother Agastya Nanda’s pictures

A while ago, Agastya Nanda dropped multiple images of himself on Instagram. In the photos, he looked dapper wearing a navy-blue shirt with matching pants. The actor layered it up with a brown leather jacket. He also sported a pair of brown boots. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “For IKKIS with @maddockfilms.”

Take a look:


But his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda decided to ignore all this and focus on his socks which had a yellow creature printed on them. Bringing everyone’s attention to his socks, she commented, “Nice socks.”

Check it out:

PC: Agastya Nanda on Instagram

Related Stories

Navya Naveli Nanda says THIS as she reveals why she did not enter film industry
entertainment
Navya Naveli Nanda says THIS as she reveals why she did not enter film industry
Jaya Bachchan talks about staying away from social media; says THIS
entertainment
Jaya Bachchan talks about staying away from social media; says THIS

Agastya Nanda talks about dealing with insecurities related to his skin condition

On Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya season 2, Agastya opened up about dealing with skin condition eczema and the insecurities associated with it. He said, “It’s the worst thing, especially when you’re facing the screen. I remember looking at my cast members, and they have perfect, clean, clean, shining, glowing skin, and I get these rashes and all. So, it’s a really annoying thing.”

Advertisement

Talking about taking skincare tips from his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the Ikkis actor said, “First of all, she’s given me this eczema. Not intentionally, of course. I want to reach out to all our fellow eczema sufferers, mom. It’s the worst thing.” He also added that there should be more products that could help people deal with eczema.

ALSO READ: Ikkis: Suhana Khan has a heartfelt reaction to rumored BF Agastya Nanda’s latest announcement poster

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Agastya Nanda on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles