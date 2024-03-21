Ikkis actor Agastya Nanda looks dapper in new PICS, sister Navya Naveli Nanda has THIS to say about his outfit

Unlike his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda has decided to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He stepped into the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar’s high school musical The Archies. The youngster who will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis recently dropped multiple pictures of himself. The reaction of his sister Navya is every sibling ever.

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to brother Agastya Nanda’s pictures

A while ago, Agastya Nanda dropped multiple images of himself on Instagram. In the photos, he looked dapper wearing a navy-blue shirt with matching pants. The actor layered it up with a brown leather jacket. He also sported a pair of brown boots. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “For IKKIS with @maddockfilms.”

But his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda decided to ignore all this and focus on his socks which had a yellow creature printed on them. Bringing everyone’s attention to his socks, she commented, “Nice socks.”

Agastya Nanda talks about dealing with insecurities related to his skin condition

On Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya season 2, Agastya opened up about dealing with skin condition eczema and the insecurities associated with it. He said, “It’s the worst thing, especially when you’re facing the screen. I remember looking at my cast members, and they have perfect, clean, clean, shining, glowing skin, and I get these rashes and all. So, it’s a really annoying thing.”

Talking about taking skincare tips from his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the Ikkis actor said, “First of all, she’s given me this eczema. Not intentionally, of course. I want to reach out to all our fellow eczema sufferers, mom. It’s the worst thing.” He also added that there should be more products that could help people deal with eczema.

