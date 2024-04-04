Navya Nanda on her pals seeking 'advice' from Jaya Bachchan; says she loves when Shweta Bachchan’s friends 'take her case'

The vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2 has finally come to an end. After some thought-provoking discussions featuring Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda in the previous episodes, the last installment dived into the topic of friendships. During the conversation, Navya revealed that her friends often sought advice from her grandmother, while also disclosing her and her brother’s enjoyment when her mother’s friends took her case.

Navya Naveli Nanda on her friends coming to Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda for advice

During the tenth episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that her friends loved both her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, and mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She stated that her pals would prefer spending time with them over her.

Talking about her friends seeking advice from Jaya ji, Navya said, “Even my friends come to her for advice and they'll talk to her about their lives and what's happening in their careers and their love lives and their relationships.” She found it fun that even at 25 or 26, her friends would rather hang out with Jaya Ji and Shweta.

Continuing about her friends turning to Shweta for fashion advice, Navya remarked, “You also, they say, ‘Oh! Should I wear this to this party?’ They're always asking mom. Like, why is no one asking me?” Navya expressed that some of her friends have now become so comfortable that they never leave.

Watch the episode promo here!

Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda enjoy when Jaya Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s friends ‘tick them off’

As the conversation unfolded, Navya Naveli Nanda shared her delight when Jaya Bachchan’s friends visited. She found it interesting to observe their interaction because Jaya Ji’s friends talked to her in a manner that they couldn’t speak to her. Navya found it funny since Jaya Ji’s friends ‘tick her off’ about various things. She highlighted how Jaya ji has two “strong and vocal” friends, adding, “I find it quite funny and entertaining. They are blasting her.”

Addressing Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya revealed, “It's the same with your friends. Something Agastya and I love is when your friends are just like taking your case.”

Navya explained that she and her brother, Agastya Nanda, found it quite amusing because they couldn’t engage in such banter themselves. She mentioned that they lived through their mom’s friends, describing their enjoyment when Shweta’s companions teased her or ticked her off about something they couldn’t.

During the episode, Shweta remarked that even her friends liked Jaya ji a lot because of her frank, open and unfiltered nature. “And then she really gives it off to me which they love,” she added.

More about Episode 10 of What The Hell Navya Season 2

The latest episode, titled Friends Forever?, marked the season finale of the show What The Hell Navya 2. After discussing various topics like women at work, beauty secrets, shifts in society, the internet, age and experience, food, and more, in the past few weeks, the three generations of women discussed everything related to friendship.

The brief promo of the episode saw Jaya Bachchan making a heartwarming revelation. She named her husband Amitabh Bachchan as her ‘best friend.’

All episodes of the vodcast can now be streamed on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel.

