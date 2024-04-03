PICS: The Archies actress Suhana Khan flaunts her floral dress; Ananya Panday suggests THIS to BFF

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut in the teen musical comedy The Archies last December. The actress, who dazzled the audience with her performance as Veronica Lodge, often treats her social media followers to stunning pictures of herself. Suhana recently shared photos flaunting her floral dress, and received a suggestion from her close friend Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday reacts to Suhana Khan’s new pictures in floral dress

Today, April 3rd, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a couple of stunning photographs, much to the delight of her fans. Suhana was seen dressed in blush pink colored dress with a floral print. The actress looked elegant in her open hair and subtle makeup, while posing for the camera.

In the caption, Suhana expressed her love for her dress, saying, “This dresss,” accompanied by flower and heart emojis.

Have a look at Suhana’s post!

Reacting to Suhana’s pictures, Ananya Panday suggested to her in the comments section, “Post the reel!!!” Many of Suhana’s fans agreed with Ananya, dropping comments like, “plss convince her to do it” and “yeah, we want the REEL!!!”

Fans also showered love on Suhana, appreciating her beauty. One person said, “damn so gorgeous, while another exclaimed, “SO PRETTYYYYY.” A user stated, “Just looking like a wow.” One fan even went on to call her, “One of the prettiest girl in the world.”

About Suhana Khan starrer The Archies and her upcoming film

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar was released on the streaming platform Netflix on December 7. The Indian adaptation of the popular comics of the same name starred several young talents alongside Suhana Khan.

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal featured as the beloved friend group in the story set in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Regarding Suhana’s upcoming project, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that she will be teaming up with her father Shah Rukh Khan for an action thriller, reportedly titled King. Sources have revealed to us that the movie is set to go on floors in May, with Suhana currently engaged in stunt training.

