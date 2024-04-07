Navya Nanda teases season 3 as she wraps What The Hell Navya 2; drops BTS with Jaya Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has been entertaining the viewers with her vodcast What The Hell Navya season 2 over the past few months. The finale episode was recently aired and now Navya has shared a wrap post on social media, offering a behind-the-scenes peek with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She also teased the next season of the show in her caption.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares BTS moments from her show What The Hell Navya season 2

Today, on April 7, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and clips from the recently concluded show What The Hell Navya season 2. The first picture was a stunning shot of Navya as she posed for the camera with a huge smile. In a short video, Navya was seen happily announcing the wrap alongside her crew members.

There were BTS photos of Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, brother Agastya Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. One heartwarming image captured the three generations of women together on a sofa amidst their laughter.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, Navya penned a sweet caption, extending gratitude to her viewers and her team. She also hinted at the possibility of a season 3. Navya wrote, “That’s a WRAP on Season 2 of What The Hell Navya @wthn_official Thank you for all the love you have given us, it’s been a very special & wholesome journey with all of you. We hope to come back soon for another season? Big thank you to the entire team that worked so hard to making this podcast happen!”

Have a look!

About Navya Nanda’s show What The Hell Navya 2

The tenth episode, titled Friends Forever?, served as the season finale of the show What The Hell Navya 2. The various episodes of the vodcast saw Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan engaging in insightful discussion about topics like women at work, beauty secrets, societal shift, the internet, age and experience, food, friendship, and more. All episodes of What The Hell Navya season 2 can be streamed on Navya ’s YouTube channel.

