What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Jaya Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan is her ‘best friend’ in season finale

The vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2 has been entertaining the viewers with its weekly episodes. The three generations of women: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Nanda, have engaged in insightful discussions on various topics throughout the show. And now, as it is time for the season to draw to a close, the promo of the final episode has been released, which revolves around the theme of friendship. During the conversation, Jaya ji revealed that her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, is her best friend.

Jaya Bachchan on husband Amitabh Bachchan being her best friend

Today, the promo for the upcoming episode of What The Hell Navya season 2 was unveiled across social media. The teaser of episode 10, titled Friends Forever?, opened with Jaya Bachchan’s sweet statement, “Mere sabse acche dost mere ghar ke andar hain” (My best friends are within my house).

Navya Naveli Nanda posed a thoughtful question, asking, “If two people are just friends, do you think it's correct to put romance in between a friendship?”

Jaya ji made a heartwarming revelation here, disclosing how her husband Amitabh Bachchan is her closest friend. She said, “But it's true. My husband is my best friend. I don't hide anything from him.”

Navya also shared about her grandmother’s interaction with her own circle of friends, revealing, “When Nani’s friends come over, they can talk to her in a certain way that we can't talk to her in. And I find that so funny because they tick her off about certain things.”

Advertisement

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares her belief that parents and children cannot be friends

During a conversation revolving around families navigating friendship, Shweta Bachchan Nanda stated, “I don't know why everyone likes to say, ‘My daughter is my best friend,’ or ‘My son is my best friend.’”

Jaya Bachchan chimed in, questioning Shweta, “Aapke bachche aapke friend kyu nahi ho sakte hain?” (Why can't your children be your friends?) Shweta responded with: “We are not friends.” Addressing her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta expressed, “She’s my mother. There are certain lines I won't cross with her.”

Navya then suggested to her mom, “Now, you're a parent and she's a parent, so you both can be friends.” Shweta, however, clearly conveyed her opinion, mentioning, “My children are my children and my friends are my friends.”

The caption alongside the promo post on Instagram, read, “And we wrap up Season 2’s final episode by asking - Are friends forever? The trio on friendships and more. Tune in tomorrow at 7pm!”

Watch the full promo of episode 10 here!

More about the show What The Hell Navya Season 2

Navya Naveli Nanda, who hosts the vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, has shared her thoughts and opinions on diverse themes along with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The episodes covered conversations regarding women at work, relationships and dating, beauty secrets, modern masculinity, changing society, the impact of the internet, dealing with failures and learning lessons, age and experience, and food. Navya's brother, Agastya Nanda, also made a guest appearance on the show.

The upcoming episode 10, which is the season finale of What The Hell Navya 2, titled Friends Forever?, is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, April 4, 2024, at 7 pm, on Navya's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda thinks her cooking is ‘quite good’; Jaya Bachchan loves watching THESE shows