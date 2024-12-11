INSIDE Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s Wedding: Bride and groom get emotional during rituals; Anurag Kashyap dances to dhol beats

Today, December 11, 2024, was a special day for Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who tied the knot with her longtime partner Shane Gregoire. The bride and groom’s families as well as friends were present at the wedding. Some inside glimpses from the ceremony have surfaced on the internet. The bride’s father danced to the dhol beats and one video showed Aaliyah and Shane getting emotional during the rituals.

Anurag Kashyap has been enjoying the marriage of his daughter wholeheartedly. In one video, he was spotted at the entry gate of the wedding venue waiting for the baraat. Dressed in an ivory traditional outfit, he shook a leg to the dhol beats.

Aaliyah Kashyap’s mother Aarti Bajaj welcomed the groom, Shane Gregoire, with the pooja thali, while Anurag gave him a long hug.

Watch the baraat videos here!

Some videos from the wedding rituals were also shared by guests on social media. Shane, dressed in a cream sherwani, was seen in tears as Aaliyah made her bridal entry and she was also trying to control her emotions as she joined him on the mandap. They shared a beautiful hug as they prepared to start the new chapter in their lives.

One clip showed some precious moments from the ceremony. Aaliyah was surrounded by her bridesmaids, including Khushi Kapoor, for a photoshoot. In a blush pink lehenga, she made her entry under the phoolon ki chaadar. The video also captured the jaimala and the sweet kiss between the bride and groom.

Another video was from the pheras as Aaliyah and Shane became each other’s forever amid their loved ones.

Check out all the visuals!

Apart from the families of the bride and groom, Bollywood celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Imtiaz Ali, Alaya F, Vikramaditya Motwane, and others were present during the celebration.

Prior to the wedding ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, a pre-wedding cocktail bash, a Haldi function, and a Mehendi party also took place in Mumbai. During the mehendi, Anurag Kashyap was seen dancing happily with rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

