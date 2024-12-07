Khushi Kapoor channels inner Barbie as she kickstarts Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s wedding festivities; Janhvi Kapoor has most adorable reaction to her PICS

The bond between sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor is too cute for words, and fans often get a glimpse of it on social media. They got to witness it again as Janhvi reacted to Khushi’s latest pictures. The latter channeled her inner Barbie as she kickstarted her friends Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s wedding festivities. In awe of Khushi, Janhvi asked her if she could hang her on her Christmas tree.

Today, December 7, 2024, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos from the wedding festivities of Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire.

Khushi decked up as the perfect bridesmaid in a baby pink off-shoulder dress, giving absolute Barbie vibes. She accessorized her look with earrings, a stone necklace, a wristwatch, and cute bracelets. The Archies actress’ makeup was flawless, and her hair was left open. The multiple tattoos on her arms enhanced her beauty.

In a few pictures, Khushi posed in front of a Christmas tree that was decorated with baubles and other ornaments. There was a group photo in which Khushi posed with her friends and the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, who was dressed in white. The last slide showed the actress sitting on a sofa with Christmas-themed cushions. She was smiling at her pet dog.

In the caption, Khushi wrote, “Kickstarting the wedding festivities @aaliyahkashyap (ring emoji) @shanegregoire.”

Have a look at the post!

Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to Khushi Kapoor’s pictures was a total winner. She said, “Can I hang u on my tree,” accompanied by a smirking face emoji. Aaliyah Kashyap exclaimed, “WOOOOO.” Ananya Panday and Khushi's rumored beau Vedang Raina left a like on the post.

Fans also showered love on Khushi’s look in the comments section. One person said, “hiii Barbie,” while another wrote, “You look like a cotton candy.” Others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is set to star in a romantic film with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is scheduled to release in theaters on February 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

