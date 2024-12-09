Katrina Kaif drops cutest selfie with ‘dil’ and ‘jaan’ Vicky Kaushal on their 3rd wedding anniversary; fans can’t keep calm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to set couple goals, be it during their public appearances or through their social media posts. They tied the knot in 2021 and are celebrating three years of marriage. On the special occasion, Katrina shared the cutest selfie with her ‘dil’ and ‘jaan’ Vicky. Fans couldn’t keep calm and gushed over the couple.

Today, December 9, 2024, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a new picture with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on their third wedding anniversary. The actress looked stunning in the selfie clicked by herself. She donned a yellow outfit and flaunted her natural beauty as she sported no makeup, left her hair open, and wore a pair of glasses.

Vicky was seen in a black t-shirt with a matching cap and sunglasses. He had a mustache, which is presumably his look for the movie Love & War. In the photograph, Vicky kept one arm around his wife as they posed happily for the camera.

In the caption, Katrina expressed her love for Vicky, saying, “Dil tu, jaan tu… (My heart, my life),” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Have a look at the post.

Fans showered their love on the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes in the comments section. One person said, “Looking so beautiful, happiest anniversary both of you,” while another wrote, “Happiest anniversary to youu both.”

A user expressed, “I wanna see them in a romantic movie,” and another stated, “They look so cute together.” A comment read, “I never witnessed to this side of katrina she literally write DIL TU JAAN TU kala Tikka I'm not crying.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their friends and families.

On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His period drama Chhaava is set to release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her lineup, but there’s no shooting update yet.

